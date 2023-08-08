SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the second week of two-a-days continues in the Concho Valley, one of our 6-man teams is looking to make a sneaky run in District 13-1A.

The young Veribest Falcons went 2-9 overall last season with one district win over Eden, but are welcoming back a strong group of returners and are considered one of the older, experienced teams this 2023 season.

“I think now, we are to the point that we, that they are expecting to go out there and we can compete with anybody and that’s happened over the summer on six on six and in the weight room and things like that so, I think that we’ve kind of turned that corner to where they no longer feel like they’re the young guys out there, that hey we can, we’re here now, we’re older, this is what we’ve been working towards, and we can actually do this,” said Falcons head coach Justin Morris.

After a short-lived season last year, the Falcons are ready and motivated to make some noise and make something happen in District 13-1A.

“We hope we come out just alive and poppin’ people and just getting after it,” said Junior Running Back and Defensive End, Lane Howard.

The Falcons officially kick off their 2023 season at home on August 25th against Santa Anna at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re all ready to get out here and well just get a hit on, right? We’re ready to make this year one of our best years yet,” said Senior F-Back and Linebacker, Brayden Clark. “We’re just excited for these scrimmages, we’re ready to get some hits. Right, we have a lot of new younger guys right, and they’re all eager to get out here and play some football.”