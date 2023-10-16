SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our week eight KSAN Collision of the Week goes to a flock of Veribest Falcons, who pick up the honors against Robert Lee in their match-up this past Friday. Junior, Peyton Larson, earns the honors for his initial hard hit against the Steers standout player Brayden Sherwood, but senior Hunter Hallmark and junior Hunter Tucker also named for their follow up hits to secure the tackle on the Steers.