SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Lady Falcons hosted the Eldorado Lady Eagles out on the hardwood in a non-district matchup.

Eldorado jumped out to a huge lead, leading 10-4 over the Lady Falcons in the first quarter.

Emily Scott and Emily Bolin would help close that gap for the Lady Falcons stacking on points for Veribest.

Logan Prater, Mimi Martinez, and Minelly Montes helped keep the Lady Eagles in this one, but Veribest would edge out Eldorado in the end, 46-41 picking up the win at home.