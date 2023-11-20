SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons hosted the Water Valley Wildcats in a non-district game over the Thanksgiving weekend looking for their second win.

Early on, Falcon ball, Luke Williams looks for some help, he finds Peyton Larson with the back door cut and bucket, score two-all.

Water Valley gets the fast break down the court, Boston Wiese with a stop and go before driving it into the paint getting the bucket to drop for two. The Wildcats lead 10-6 in the second quarter.

Top of the key, Williams for the Falcons with the pass over to Hunter Hallmark in the corner. Williams never stops moving, another backdoor cut into the paint, Hallmark dumps it and it’s good for another Williams Falcons bucket.

Another fast break by the Wildcats, over to Gunnar Brooks, he looks for that three-ball, and nothing but net.

The Veribest Falcons take this one 43-30 over the Water Valley Wildcats and move to 2-0 on the season. The Falcons will be back in action on Tuesday, November 21 against Winters. The Wildcats will be back in action as well Tuesday on the road taking on the Eden Bulldogs looking to get back in the win column.