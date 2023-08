SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — School will be delayed for students in Veribest after a water main was impacted on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The announcement, found on Veribest ISD’s Facebook page, states that a local water main was impacted due to ongoing construction in the area.

School in Veribest will be delayed until 10 a.m. to accommodate the incident. Buses will be running 2 hours late as well.

Visit Veribest ISD’s Facebook page for updates as they are made available.