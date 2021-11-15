VERIBEST– The Veribest Lady Falcon volleyball team was met with applause by fellow classmates and the community before leaving for the state tournament on Monday.
The Lady Falcons (34-5) are making their first trip to the state tournament after cruising past Miami and Woodsboro in the regional tournament over the weekend.
Veribest will face Blum at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1A state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Veribest sends Lady Falcon volleyball team off to state tournament
