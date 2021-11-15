Veribest sends Lady Falcon volleyball team off to state tournament

VERIBEST– The Veribest Lady Falcon volleyball team was met with applause by fellow classmates and the community before leaving for the state tournament on Monday.

The Lady Falcons (34-5) are making their first trip to the state tournament after cruising past Miami and Woodsboro in the regional tournament over the weekend.

Veribest will face Blum at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1A state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

