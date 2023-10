SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons took on the Menard Yellowjackets in week nine, looking to get back in the win column after last week’s loss to Robert Lee.

The Falcons defeated the Yellowjackets 58-8 as they head into their bi-week. Menard now looks towards their match-up against Irion County which will be our Week 10 KSAN Game of the Week.