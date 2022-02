VERIBEST– Veribest held off a late comeback effort and defeated Menard 44-41 in a thrilling District 12-1A contest on Friday.



The Falcons (15-8 overall, 9-1 in district) face Eden for a battle for first place in 12-1A on Saturday. The Yellowjackets (17-14, 8-3) have secured a playoff spot and three seed in district.