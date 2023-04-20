SAN ANGELO, Texas — Senior, multi-sport athlete, Alliyah Harrison has played sports her whole life. Still, as she gets ready to close one chapter and open another, she reflects on her time as a Falcon and looks forward to her future as a Rambelles.

From competing in volleyball to basketball, and running in track and cross country, it was no secret that Harrison had a difficult decision to decide if she wanted to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level, and if she did, what sport would she choose?

“I’ve done sports my whole life but college sports is just completely different and so I really had to think if that’s something I really wanted to do because it’s a really big commitment. Then I also had to, I guess decided if I wanted to do sports or go to the academic level too, and just after talking to the coaches, I decided that running track at Angelo would be good for me and so I decided to sign with them.”

But making the decision to stay here in San Angelo did come pretty easy for Harrison, from wearing the Blue and Gold as a Lady Falcon to now gearing up to wear the blue and gold as a Rambelle. Angelo State and San Angelo were the best fit for her to transition into college successfully as an athlete while also getting to see her friends and family whenever she wants.

“It feels really good. I’m excited, they’re some of the best girls that you can have as your teammates, to run against and they’ll push me to the next level and so I’m excited. I talked to the coaches, I met the team, the girls and I just felt a lot like they’re a close family and it felt like home and that is something that I’ve had growing up here in Veribest,” said Harrison. “So it didn’t seem scary, just talking to them made me feel really good. The Angelo State program’s really good, it’s one of the best you can get in D2. “