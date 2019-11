UPDATED: High school football playoff pairings for Concho Valley teams

SAN ANGELO -- Central defeated Haltom 34-31 last Friday setting up a bi-district playoff matchup with No. 10 Arlington Martin this week. The warriors are the 10th ranked team in 6A and there's a reason why.. they're 9-1 with their only loss coming to 22nd ranked Rockwall in the third week of the season… Offensively their averaging 44.4 points per game.. while their defense is holding opponents to 11.7 points per game… Also their defense and special teams have scored 99 points this season… Its going to be a stout task for the Bobcats no doubt.. but they've seen tough opponents all season long.