SAN ANGELO, TX. — It has been confirmed by KLST Sports that Wall’s Bi-District game with Tornillo as of right now, is back on.

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed by Wall that the scheduled Bi-District game with Tornillo would be canceled due to a lack of players for the Coyotes, however now, the game is back on per Wall head coach Houston Guy.

Guy told KLST Sports Director Ryan Compeau Tornillo called Wednesday to cancel the game, because of a lack of players (had 12 on Wednesday), but the correct administrative people didn’t sign off on it. Coyotes now have 15 healthy players heading into the final regular season game tomorrow.

The two will play next Friday, November 10 at 6 p.m. at Clayton Weishuhn Field in Wall.

For more information, see the image below: