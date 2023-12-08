SAN ANGELO, TX. — The University Interscholastic League announced enrollment cutoffs Friday morning for it’s upcoming 2024-26 district realignment happening in February.

The new classification cutoffs, with number of schools in the classes are:

  • Class 6A: 2,275 and above (247 schools)
  • Class 5A Division I: 1,903-2,274 (128 schools)
  • Class 5A Division II: 1,315-1,902 (122 schools)
  • Class 4A Division I: 957-1,314 (106 schools)
  • Class 4A Division II: 545-956 (94 schools)
  • Class 3A Division I: 369-544 (101 schools)
  • Class 3A Division II: 254-368 (100 schools)
  • Class 2A Division I: 181.5-253 (103 schools)
  • Class 2A Division II: 105-181.4 (103 schools)
  • Class 1A Division I: 61.5-104.9 (78 schools)
  • Class 1A Division II: 61.4 and below (76 schools)

This following schools listed below will see their classifications change for the next cycle.

Moving up – TLCA San Angelo, Paint Rock
Moving down – Junction, Water Valley

The chart below shows where schools fell during the 2022-2023 cycle and what they turned in to the UIL earlier this week to determine their classification for the next two years.

SchoolCurrent Enrollment2022-23 Classification2024-25 EnrollmentNext Cycle
Central3,1586A3,018Staying Put
Lake View1,0894A Div. I1,067Staying Put
Wall3403A Div. II343Staying Put
Brady2963A Div. II292Staying Put
TLCA San Angelo3473A Div. II406Moving up to 3A Div. I
Grape Creek3233A Div. II321Staying put
Sonora2042A Div. I199Staying put
Christoval1722A Div. I195Staying put
Ozona2342A Div. I231Staying put
Mason2292A Div. I212Staying put
Junction1652A Div. I174Moving down to 2A Div. II
Sterling City1072A Div. II136Staying put
Eldorado1542A Div. II163Staying put
Water Valley1132A Div. II97Moving down to 1A Div. I
Miles1402A Div. II150Staying put
Irion County891A Div. I87Staying put
Menard861A Div. I92Staying put
Robert Lee761A Div. I80Staying put
Veribest771A Div. I85Staying put
Eden831A Div. I70Staying put
Blackwell511A Div. II55Staying put
Bronte541A Div. II57Staying put
Paint Rock561A Div. II62Moving up to 1A Div. I