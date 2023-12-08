SAN ANGELO, TX. — The University Interscholastic League announced enrollment cutoffs Friday morning for it’s upcoming 2024-26 district realignment happening in February.
The new classification cutoffs, with number of schools in the classes are:
- Class 6A: 2,275 and above (247 schools)
- Class 5A Division I: 1,903-2,274 (128 schools)
- Class 5A Division II: 1,315-1,902 (122 schools)
- Class 4A Division I: 957-1,314 (106 schools)
- Class 4A Division II: 545-956 (94 schools)
- Class 3A Division I: 369-544 (101 schools)
- Class 3A Division II: 254-368 (100 schools)
- Class 2A Division I: 181.5-253 (103 schools)
- Class 2A Division II: 105-181.4 (103 schools)
- Class 1A Division I: 61.5-104.9 (78 schools)
- Class 1A Division II: 61.4 and below (76 schools)
This following schools listed below will see their classifications change for the next cycle.
Moving up – TLCA San Angelo, Paint Rock
Moving down – Junction, Water Valley
The chart below shows where schools fell during the 2022-2023 cycle and what they turned in to the UIL earlier this week to determine their classification for the next two years.
|School
|Current Enrollment
|2022-23 Classification
|2024-25 Enrollment
|Next Cycle
|Central
|3,158
|6A
|3,018
|Staying Put
|Lake View
|1,089
|4A Div. I
|1,067
|Staying Put
|Wall
|340
|3A Div. II
|343
|Staying Put
|Brady
|296
|3A Div. II
|292
|Staying Put
|TLCA San Angelo
|347
|3A Div. II
|406
|Moving up to 3A Div. I
|Grape Creek
|323
|3A Div. II
|321
|Staying put
|Sonora
|204
|2A Div. I
|199
|Staying put
|Christoval
|172
|2A Div. I
|195
|Staying put
|Ozona
|234
|2A Div. I
|231
|Staying put
|Mason
|229
|2A Div. I
|212
|Staying put
|Junction
|165
|2A Div. I
|174
|Moving down to 2A Div. II
|Sterling City
|107
|2A Div. II
|136
|Staying put
|Eldorado
|154
|2A Div. II
|163
|Staying put
|Water Valley
|113
|2A Div. II
|97
|Moving down to 1A Div. I
|Miles
|140
|2A Div. II
|150
|Staying put
|Irion County
|89
|1A Div. I
|87
|Staying put
|Menard
|86
|1A Div. I
|92
|Staying put
|Robert Lee
|76
|1A Div. I
|80
|Staying put
|Veribest
|77
|1A Div. I
|85
|Staying put
|Eden
|83
|1A Div. I
|70
|Staying put
|Blackwell
|51
|1A Div. II
|55
|Staying put
|Bronte
|54
|1A Div. II
|57
|Staying put
|Paint Rock
|56
|1A Div. II
|62
|Moving up to 1A Div. I