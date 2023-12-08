SAN ANGELO, TX. — The University Interscholastic League announced enrollment cutoffs Friday morning for it’s upcoming 2024-26 district realignment happening in February.

The new classification cutoffs, with number of schools in the classes are:

Class 6A: 2,275 and above (247 schools)

2,275 and above (247 schools) Class 5A Division I: 1,903-2,274 (128 schools)

1,903-2,274 (128 schools) Class 5A Division II: 1,315-1,902 (122 schools)

1,315-1,902 (122 schools) Class 4A Division I: 957-1,314 (106 schools)

957-1,314 (106 schools) Class 4A Division II: 545-956 (94 schools)

545-956 (94 schools) Class 3A Division I: 369-544 (101 schools)

369-544 (101 schools) Class 3A Division II: 254-368 (100 schools)

254-368 (100 schools) Class 2A Division I: 181.5-253 (103 schools)

181.5-253 (103 schools) Class 2A Division II: 105-181.4 (103 schools)

105-181.4 (103 schools) Class 1A Division I: 61.5-104.9 (78 schools)

61.5-104.9 (78 schools) Class 1A Division II: 61.4 and below (76 schools)

This following schools listed below will see their classifications change for the next cycle.

Moving up – TLCA San Angelo, Paint Rock

Moving down – Junction, Water Valley

The chart below shows where schools fell during the 2022-2023 cycle and what they turned in to the UIL earlier this week to determine their classification for the next two years.