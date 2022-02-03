SAN ANGELO– New 2A Division I programs Christoval and Sonora were placed in a six team district along with Ozona when the UIL released its biennial realignment on Thursday.



District 3-2A Div. I

Anthony

Christoval

Forsan

Ozona

Reagan County

Sonora



Christoval moved from 2A Division I, while Sonora dropped from 3A Division II. Ozona had spent the last two seasons in a district with Mason in Region IV. The new District 3-2A Div. I features five teams within a separated by 142 miles or less. However the addition of Anthony creates a road trip of 352 miles or more for the district’s other five schools.



Here is a photo of the district map:

District 3-2A Division I