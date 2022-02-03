SAN ANGELO– San Angelo Lake View is staying in a West Texas district for the next two years. The Chiefs will remain in District 2-4A Division I along with four other teams according to the UIL’s bi-annual realignment released on Thursday.



District 2-4A Div. I

Andrews

Big Spring

Brownwood

Lubbock Estacado

San Angelo Lake View



Lubbock Estacado and Brownwood join the three remaining teams in last years district 2.