SAN ANGELO– San Angelo Lake View is staying in a West Texas district for the next two years. The Chiefs will remain in District 2-4A Division I along with four other teams according to the UIL’s bi-annual realignment released on Thursday.
District 2-4A Div. I
Andrews
Big Spring
Brownwood
Lubbock Estacado
San Angelo Lake View
Lubbock Estacado and Brownwood join the three remaining teams in last years district 2.
SAN ANGELO– San Angelo Lake View is staying in a West Texas district for the next two years. The Chiefs will remain in District 2-4A Division I along with four other teams according to the UIL’s bi-annual realignment released on Thursday.