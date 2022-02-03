SAN ANGELO– Rivals Junction and Mason will face off for more than bragging right for the next two seasons. The two programs were back in the same district after a two-year hiatus when the UIL released its biennial realignment on Thursday.



District 14-2A Div. I

Harper

Johnson City

Junction

Mason

Stockdale



The new five-team district marks the 10th straight year Harper and Mason will compete in the same district. Johnson City has been paired with the Longhorns and Punchers for the past two seasons. Junction is moving up from 2A Division II, while Stockdale is dropping from 3A Division II.

