SAN ANGELO– Five Concho Valley teams were put in a district with one another in 3A Division II when the UIL released its bi-annual realignment on Thursday.
District 2-3A Division II
Ballinger
Brady
Early
Grape Creek
TLCA
Wall
The district combines Early, TLCA, and Wall, who dropped from 3A Division I, along with the remaining members from district 2 from the last two seasons.
