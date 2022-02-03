SAN ANGELO– Five Concho Valley teams were put in a district with one another in 3A Division II when the UIL released its bi-annual realignment on Thursday.



District 2-3A Division II

Ballinger

Brady

Early

Grape Creek

TLCA

Wall



The district combines Early, TLCA, and Wall, who dropped from 3A Division I, along with the remaining members from district 2 from the last two seasons.