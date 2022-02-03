SAN ANGELO — Eldorado, Sterling City, and Water Valley were placed in a seven team district together when the UIL released its biennial realignment on Thursday.



District 5-2A Div. II

Eldorado

Iraan

McCamey

Midland TLCA

Sterling City

Water Valley

Wink



The new West Texas district features none of Eldorado’s district opponents from the last two seasons. The same can be said for Sterling City and Water Valley, who are making the transition from six-man football. Iraan, McCamey, and Wink have been in a district together since 2018.



The change means Eldorado and Sterling City will play for the first time since 2007, while the Eagles and Water Valley will play for the first time next season.