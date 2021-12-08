UIL Realignment Cutoffs: Wall drops to 3A Div. II, Sonora drops to 2A Div. I

SAN ANGELO– The UIL released its classification and division cutoffs numbers for the upcoming realignment cycle on Wednesday.



Nine Concho Valley high school football teams are on the move. Wall is dropping to 3A Division II, along with TLCA after turning in enrollments of 340 and 347, below the 359 threshold.



Sonora turned in an enrollment of 204 and is moving to 2A Division I, while Christoval moves up to 2A Div. I after posting an enrollment of 175.

Sterling City submitted an enrollment of 107 which would qualify it as a 2A Division II program and no longer in six-man. However SCHS could opt to play an outlaw six-man schedule and not compete in an UIL district.



Water Valley also posted an enrollment higher than the 105 threshold to compete in 1A Div. I. WVHS submitted an enrollment of 113 qualifying it for 2A Division II.



Menard is dropping to six-man and will compete in 1A Division I, while Paint Rock and Bronte are dropping to 1A Division II.

Cutoff Numbers: 6A (2225+), 5A Division I (2224-1925), 5A Division II (1924-1300), 4A Division I (1299-880), 4A Division II (879-545), 3A Division I (544-360), 3A Division II (359-250), 2A Division I (249-164.5), 2A Division II (164.4-105), 1A Division I (104.9-59.5), 1A Division II (59.4 and below).

Enrollment Numbers: Central 3158, Lake View 1089, TLCA 347, Wall 340, Grape Creek 323, Brady 296, Ozona 234, Mason 229, Sonora 204, Christoval 175, Junction 165, Eldorado 154, Miles 140, Sterling City 107, Water Valley 104, Irion County 89, Menard 86, Eden 83, Veribest 77, Robert Lee 76, Paint Rock 56, Bronte 54, Blackwell 51, Olfen 40.

UIL Cutoff Release: https://www.uiltexas.org/files/alignments/Conference_Cutoffs_2022-24_Alignment.pdf

UIL School by Conference: https://www.uiltexas.org/files/alignments/Cutoffs_12_8_post_alpha_by_conf.pdf