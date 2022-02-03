SAN ANGELO– The Concho Valley found out it will have all of its 1A Division I teams in the same district when the UIL released its biennial realignment on Thursday.



District 13-1A Div. I

Eden

Irion County

Menard

Robert Lee

Veribest



The new five team district features Eden, Irion County, and Veribest, who were together the last two seasons. Menard joins the fold after making the decision to play six-man football, along with Robert Lee, who had been in a district in Region II.