SAN ANGELO– There wasn’t much change to District 2-6A, the home of San Angelo Central, when the UIL released its bi-annual realignment on Thursday.



District 2-6A

Midland High

Midland Legacy

Odessa High

Odessa Permian

San Angelo Central

Wolfforth Frenship



The Bobcats will remain in a district with their traditional Little Southwest Conference rivals after a reunion two years ago. 2-6A had featured seven teams for the past two seasons, but with Abilene High dropping to 5A Division I, it will now consist of six teams.



