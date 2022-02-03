SAN ANGELO– There wasn’t much change to District 2-6A, the home of San Angelo Central, when the UIL released its bi-annual realignment on Thursday.
District 2-6A
Midland High
Midland Legacy
Odessa High
Odessa Permian
San Angelo Central
Wolfforth Frenship
The Bobcats will remain in a district with their traditional Little Southwest Conference rivals after a reunion two years ago. 2-6A had featured seven teams for the past two seasons, but with Abilene High dropping to 5A Division I, it will now consist of six teams.
SAN ANGELO– There wasn’t much change to District 2-6A, the home of San Angelo Central, when the UIL released its bi-annual realignment on Thursday.