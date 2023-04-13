SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks golf team picked up third place at district last week, falling just short of regionals as a team but are sending two athletes who placed in the top five to regionals.

Senior Payne Smith got first place overall and was the 1st regional qualifier. Sophomore Hayden Barnes ended in fourth overall but secured himself that second regional qualifying spot.

“I really wish our team could have made it because it’s a lot more fun if all of you go, but it felt really good to finally win district,” said senior Payne Smith. “The last two years, I haven’t really been close but our team has made it, so this year I finally feel like I’m scoring good golf.”

The competition from district to regionals is going to get stiffer for the two Hawks but going in, having each other at least, helps calm the nerves for the two boys.

“We played that course before and we both did very well and we both had top-five finishes out of 95 kids so hopefully, we can do that again at regionals,” said Sophomore Hayden Barnes.

“It’s for sure going to be tougher with Brock and Llano and Jim Ned but I still think I can do it, hopefully, Hayden can do it, and hopefully, we’ll be at state together,” said Smith.