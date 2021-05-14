SAN ANGELO– Two Central High School swimmers signed their letter of intent to compete at the collegiate level.
Breast Stroker Caleb Bush committed to McMurry State in Abiline he talked about the lack of breaststrokers in swimming overall saying,
“there always looking for breaststrokers, so athletically I feel I’ll be able to contribute there”
Ethen Welch who is also a breaststroker committed to Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas said he chose to be a Reddie because of the way the team made him feel on his recruiting visit,
“It’s just such a close-knit group. it’s like a family there basically. So it pushes you way more when you’re working out”
Hear what they said went into making their decisions in the video above.
Two Central Swimmers sign to swim at the next level
SAN ANGELO– Two Central High School swimmers signed their letter of intent to compete at the collegiate level.