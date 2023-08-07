SAN ANGELO, TX— In 2022, the Menard Yellowjackets experienced a year of notable firsts, including welcoming a new head coach and transitioning to six-man football.

Despite all the changes, the Yellowjackets, led by second-year head coach Bryson Oliver, successfully secured a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. As they head into the new season, they bring back three returning starters on offense and defense, eager to reload and build upon their progress.

“The goal is a district championship and to keep the playoff streak alive and that’s stuff we haven’t had to coach. They’ve hopped right in and it’s crazy that in just one year they have been able to make that change and have that confidence. That’s why I love that this community chose to go six-man because it’s been for the kids and it really shows,” said Oliver.

“It feels great to be a senior and try to lead the team as best as we can and we are moving forward each and every day just trying to do all the little things right,” said Yellowjacket senior running back Wyatt Terrell.

On August 25th, the Yellowjackets kick off their season against the McDade Bulldogs.