SAN ANGELO, TX– It will be a year of firsts for the Menard Yellowjackets as they are bringing in a new head football coach and switching to six-man football in district 13-1A Division I in 2022.

“We have a chance to see a new program and new environment and get these kids an opportunity to try to have some success,” said new head football coach Bryson Oliver.

This will be a building year with many adjustments for Menard but that has given the athletes confidence for the future.

“Feels pretty good I feel like we have a really good chance for the playoffs,” said senior wide receiver Isaiah Stanislawski.

For Bryson Oliver, his goals are set high for 6-man football and along with coaching, his sights also are set on impacting the community around him.

“I’ve gotten with the community and I want them to feel some winner football. I want it to be around Thanksgiving and I want to be painting businesses up and down the street. I want them to get a taste of playoff football,” said Oliver.

Many seniors are returning giving the athletes a chance to step up for this new program.

“A good core group. The seniors are going to do a good job. It’s coming from the top down. They are buying in and it’s kinda bleeding into our program so what they’re doing is going to be big for us,” said Oliver.