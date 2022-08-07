SAN ANGELO, TX– Water Valley will be playing 11-man football in 5-2A Division II once the season starts on August 26th.

“I think we are going to do good everyone is like, it’s 11-man it’s totally different, but like we have a lot more players on the field and we have a lot more intensity so I think we are going to do really good this year,” said senior defensive end Christopher Burleson.

The Wildcats will also be with a new head coach this season as Charles Boles makes his return to the Concho Valley to help Water Valley transition to 11-man.

“He teaches us the plays they are a lot easier to remember in that general area and he’s just a really good guy to be around he hypes us up. It’s just really fun to be coached by him,” said Burleson.

Boles says his coaching staff brings almost 120 years combined of coaching experience to help the players out.

“You got to have two things. You got to have coaches that know what they are doing and the kids can trust them. The kids got to build trust for coaches and we got that established,” said Boles.

The Wildcats come off one of the best years in program history looking to continue that in 2022 for the program and the fans.

“I think when Friday night comes these stands are going to be filled and they are going to be full of excitement. They are ready to see us,” said senior tight end Caleb Easterly.