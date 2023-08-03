SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Water Valley Wildcats are looking to bounce back in a major way this 2023 season under new head coach, Aaron Whitmire.

The Wildcats were led by former coach, Charles Boles, until he had to step away with health issues. Whitmire stood up and took the challenge of leading Water Valley for the remainder of the season in 2022,

Now having a year under their belts playing in 11-man football, the Wildcats are looking to be more competitive and play fun spirited football.

“Just having one year under their belt and knowing that these are the positions, and this is how you play 11 Man versus six man. It’s like any program who’s building that second year, they should be better. That first year when you start completely from scratch for the most part like we did, and we feel like we’re going to have a much better shot of being competitive,” said head coach Aaron Whitmire.

In 2022, the Wildcats were hit with adversity like no other. This season, they’re using that to fuel them to stick together and win football games.

“Last year we dealt with a lot of injuries. So, people were obviously filling around more positions and moving around more. I think it’ll be easier for us, especially upperclassmen, who will be able to fill in more positions when other people drop, or these younger guys might be able to fill in our positions if we go down,” said running back, David Valeriano.

Water Valley gets their first taste of action in a few weeks against Abilene TLCA on the 25th.

“Everybody’s super excited. We’re super hyped about the season and ready to go and just doing what we love,” said junior quarterback Anthony Quintana.