Two-A-Days: Wall looking to reclaim district title

WALL — Wall is entering its 15th year under head coach Houston Guy.
In a typical season the program would be coming off district championship, but for the first time in nine years, that is not the case.
The Hawks finished in second place in District 3-3A Division I in 2020, their lone loss coming at the hands of the eventual state champion Jim Ned Indians.
This season Wall will look to reclaim the district crown but will have to do so with only three returning starters.
Hear from senior fullback Dominic Garcia, senior receiver Jacob Richardson, and head coach Houston Guy about the upcoming season in the video above.
