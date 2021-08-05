SAN ANGELO — TLCA is entering its second season with Matt Jones as its head football coach.
The Eagles set out to grow the team and build a program under the second-year head coach.
In year two things are on the up. Turnout has increased and from the sound around practice, team chemistry is at an all-time high.
Hear what senior linebacker Jakolby Kennison, senior quarterback Sterling Harding, and head coach Matt Jones had to say about the upcoming season in the video above.
Two-a-days: TLCA seeing improvement under Jones
SAN ANGELO — TLCA is entering its second season with Matt Jones as its head football coach.