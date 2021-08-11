Two-a-days: Sterling City’s speed leads way in state championship defense

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, the Texas House Sergeant-at-Arms walked the state Capitol to serve the offices of the 52 absent House Democrats who are still preventing a quorum, after Speaker Dade Phelan officially signed the warrants Tuesday night.

"Representative Thompson has not voluntarily appeared at the House chamber, and the speaker has signed a warrant on a representative's civil arrest," Michael Black, the House Sergeant-at-Arms, said as he delivered the civil warrant to a staffer in State Rep. Senfronia Thompson's office.