SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Sterling City Eagles are entering the 2023 season miles ahead of where they were this time last season. With the Eagles now having a full year under their belt, they are confident they can compete with anyone who stand in their way.

“We lost some good players, but like you said, we’re bringing back a good group. Plus, I mean, it’s our second year back in 11- man we’re way ahead. We’ve got more stuff down than we had at the end of the season probably already right now. So, you know, that’s been a big change. I think that gives us opportunity to be that much better this year,” said head coach Trey Sisco.

The sky is the limit for Sterling City as they embrace the start of the 2023 season.

“Well, last year, we obviously got the experience of 11-man overall. So, this year, we were kind of getting that all under our belt. Everything we’re learning a lot quicker now. So, it’s just a good experience coming back and being able to know all this stuff.

The Eagles will get their season kicked off August 25th, when they go on the road to face Odessa Compass.