CHRISTOVAL– No other 11 man program in the Concho Valley made it as far in the playoffs as Christoval last season.
The Cougars had a historic run winning their first outright district title as an 11 man program while advancing to the state quarterfinals.
Now they’re hoping to continue their success with a senior-heavy squad and 17 starters returning.
Hear from senior receiver Beau Jolly, senior linebacker Jake Boness, and head coach Casey Otho about the upcoming season in the video above.
Two-A-Days: Senior loaded Christoval ready for another run
