Two-A-Days: Senior loaded Christoval ready for another run

CHRISTOVAL– No other 11 man program in the Concho Valley made it as far in the playoffs as Christoval last season.

The Cougars had a historic run winning their first outright district title as an 11 man program while advancing to the state quarterfinals.

Now they’re hoping to continue their success with a senior-heavy squad and 17 starters returning.

Hear from senior receiver Beau Jolly, senior linebacker Jake Boness, and head coach Casey Otho about the upcoming season in the video above.

