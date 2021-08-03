Two-A-Days: Senior loaded Christoval ready for another run

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/ KSAN) - Tax-free weekend is this weekend giving families a chance to save while shopping for back to school. But it's not only parents and families benefitting, shoppers are getting a chance to spend without tax while businesses often see an increase in sales.

Laurie Almaza, manager at Pretty in Pink Boutique explains, "There's like a huge increase because I mean so many people come in here, it's so packed in here where it's, it's hard for us to get to everyone you know just because everybody needs a fitting room all fitting rooms are four. It just gets really wild but sales are amazing."