SAN ANGELO, TX. — There’s no hiding that one of the most dominant high school football programs around the Concho Valley for the last decade-plus has been the Mason Punchers who will look to continue the success on the gridiron in 2023.

In 2022, the Punchers finished the season with a 9-3 overall record, a perfect 4-0 in District 14-2A Division I claiming their 12th straight district title and 15th straight trip to the postseason.

The Punchers open the season ranked 13th in Class 2A Division I, and have a lot of high expectations going into this season, but it all starts week one for Mason.

“The first thing we want to do is get past the second round this year, that has been a milestone we haven’t got the last couple of years and it’s definitely something we want to get this year. Of course, we want to get the 13th straight district championship so those are two big things. And most importantly, we want to win the first game, that’s our number one goal,” said Punchers senior tight end Wyatt Row.

This year, Mason may have younger players on the team, but those players already have key varsity experience so the Punchers winning tradition will look to continue this season.

“The favorite part of being a coach is seeing the development and maturity of the kids through the summer and into another football season and getting some of those question marks answered as far as the kids and who is going to step up this year, who has matured, who has changed, and who is ready to continue the tradition here,” said Punchers head coach Michael McLoed.

Mason opens the season on the road against Coleman on August 25th.