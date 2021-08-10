Two-a-days: ‘Puncher Way’ mentality fuels Mason

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As ICU beds at hospitals in the Austin-Travis County area reach capacity and new COVID-19 cases skyrocket, the safety of resuming some of Texas' biggest-ticket entertainment events is causing concern.

The sold-out 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival is set to be held October 1-10 in Austin's Zilker Park. While that's still two months away, a group called Cancel ACL Fest is now calling for the world-famous "ACL" to axe its in-person events.