Two-a-days: Ozona Lions look to capitalize on last season success

OZONA– The Ozona Lions are getting ready for their second season under head coach Jarryd Taylor.
After finishing with a 7-4 overall record and a trip to the bi-district round of the playoffs, the program returns eight total starters.
One challenge the lions face is filling the roles of important pieces from last year’s team despite that, the Lions want to keep the ball rolling and continue to build off their success.
The Lions have two games on their minds one against their biggest rival the Senora Broncos and one against the Mason Punchers last season’s district champions.
