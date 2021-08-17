Two-a-days: Miles return 17 starters from the 2020 season

MILES– The bulldogs are well into their preparation for the upcoming season. The Bulldogs are going into their second year under head coach Jayson Whelhiem.
After finishing fifth in district 14-2a division two last season. going 3-8 overall Miles did make the playoffs after junction was unable to compete in the bi-district round eventually falling to snook.
This season the bulldogs return 17 starters and coach Whelhiem thinks another year of experience will go a long way.
