SAN ANGELO– Lake View is entering its sixth season under the leadership of head coach Hector Guevara.
The Chiefs have seen consistent improvement year to year under Guevara and are looking to continue that trend in 2021.
Lake View has a relatively young team but has nine starters returning on offense and eight on defense. Guevara is looking for a new group of leaders to step up to improve off the team’s 4-7 finish to last season.
Hear from senior quarterback Cade Henry and head coach Hector Guevara in the video above.
Two-a-days: Lake View taking next man up mentality
