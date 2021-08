The Junction Eagles are entering the season with new head coach Scott Freeman a former offensive coordinator for Comanche.



the Eagles ended the season with a 5-5 district record making it to the bi-district round in playoffs but let miles go in their place due to covid related issues.



The big question is Can the eagles bounce back this season with new leadership and a whole new playbook?

Hear From New Coach Scott Freeman and Senior Wide Receiver Matthew Webber in the Vido above