SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the calendar turned to August, it marked the return of high school football in the state of Texas.

“It feels great to be back, we’ve worked hard all summer, and we have great expectations going into this summer,” said Hawk senior safety Nathan Pepper.

The sounds of whistles echoed through the air Monday morning, as the Wall Hawks began their 2022 football season.

“There’s some expectations from them, I think they understand how good they could be and it’s going to take a lot of cohesiveness and coming together but I think they understand how good they can be,” said Hawk head coach Houston Guy.

The Hawks are coming off a season where they went 5-5, doing well against their competition while starting a lot of freshmen and sophomores.

“We have a lot of younger guys on the team this year and a lot of returners so we are just ready to go,” said Pepper.

Eighteen returners that got that pivotal experience last year, that will pay dividends this year.

“We just kind of build on the lessons that they learned that we can take from last season. We gained a ton of experience with those younger kids that will pay dividends this year. They will be more confident coming in,” said Guy.

The Hawks are coming into a season where they have dropped down to District 2-3A Division II which is filled with opponents from the Concho Valley.

“It feels good to play around the area more, just to see those other teams. I think it is going to be fun,” said Hawk senior center J.D. Reid.