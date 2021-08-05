Two-a-days: Grape Creek using continuity, learned lessons in upcoming season

GRAPE CREEK — Grape Creek is coming off a fifth-place finish in District 2-3A Division II last season.
The Eagles bring back 15 starters from last year’s team and are looking to crack into the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
In head coach Tanner Thiel’s fourth season leading the program, Grape Creek is continuing to do things that have brought them success, while learning from past mistakes.
Hear what senior quarterback Landon Crown, senior runningback Dalton Dillon, and head coach Tanner Thiel had to say about the upcoming season in the video above.
