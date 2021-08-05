Two-a-days: Grape Creek using continuity, learned lessons in upcoming season

SAN ANGELO -- TLCA is entering its second season with Matt Jones as its head football coach.

The Eagles set out to grow the team and build a program under the second-year head coach.

In year two things are on the up. Turnout has increased and from the sound around practice, team chemistry is at an all-time high.

Hear what senior linebacker Jakolby Kennison, senior quarterback Sterling Harding, and head coach Matt Jones had to say about the upcoming season in the video above.