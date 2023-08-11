SAN ANGELO, TX— After just a combined four wins from 2019-2021, the Bronte Longhorns made huge strides a season ago, tallying four victories, and look to add to it in 2023.

The Longhorns, who just lost two seniors from last year’s squad, return a bunch of talent and experience on both sides of the ball that has Bronte excited for this upcoming season.

“We learned a lot from last year, and unfortunately we did have to find a new coach but we have a lot of returning kids and we only lost two seniors so we are just hoping to get better and better each day,” said senior quarterback Jayton Galvan.

Rocky Rawls will be on the sidelines for the maroon and white this season and is impressed with what the team has done.

“I’ll give our kids credit. Last spring the kids hit the weight room, and we still aren’t that heavy but we have got a lot stronger, a lot quicker, and you can just see the confidence in their work ethic and the way they are doing that,” said Rawls.

Bronte begins the 2023 season on August 24th at home against Zephyr.