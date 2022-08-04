SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles are coming off their best season in program history and are under new head coach, Chad Tutle. After the recent realignment, the Eagles find themselves in a new seven-team district, District 5-2A Div. II, as the only Concho Valley team. This gives the Eagles ample opportunity for a playoff run.

Under the new head coach, the Eagles are ready to compete and have a lot of returning experience.

“They got pretty hungry last year, and with a little bit of new stuff coming in with a new person up here, you know, I think they’re pretty hungry,” head coach Chad Tutle said.

After a regional appearance last season, the Eagles are not finished and learning more every day to better themselves.

“I’m mostly excited to learn everything new that we’re doing, and looking forward to how far we’ll go this year,” Senior offensive guard Seth Parker said.

“Most of all, I’m just excited to play football. This is the sport I love, this is my main passion to do, and we have a really fresh, new team this year, and I’m really excited about the potential we can have this year,” said defensive tackle, Sam Griffin.

With a new district and new head coach, much is not going to change defensively, except a leader is expected to step up to the plate for the Eagles.

“We’re really just looking for those kids that are willing to step up and lead this team on that side of the ball, that’s going to be a huge strength for us,” Tutle said.

The Eldorado Eagles will get their first taste of action Friday, August 12th in a scrimmage against the TLCA Eagles, and officially start their season Friday, August 26th over at Christoval. In the past, these two have usually met for a district championship match-up, but this year they will open their seasons against each other.