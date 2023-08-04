SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 2023 football season sees the Junction Eagles coming in strong, boasting 21 returning lettermen, nine of whom are starters on offense and defense, and only one senior among them.

During the 2022 season, the Eagles wrapped up with a 2-8 overall record and 1-3 in district play. Despite the challenging performance, they secured their eighth playoff appearance in nine years. As Scott Freeman enters his third year as head coach, he aims to deliver an enjoyable season for the town.

“We started six freshmen on both sides of the ball last year, and a lot more than that got a lot of playing time last year, so being able to sneak into that fourth playoff spot was huge for us and the way we played in that playoff game sparked us for what we did this offseason,” said head coach Scott Freeman.

“It says a lot about the coaching staff and the will of the kids that they want to be there and want to go to the playoffs and don’t want to sit back and relax and are willing to put in all the work it takes,” said junior running back Aidan Cardwell.

“Since I was a freshman, the more I have grown up, the more excited we are to be here in the mornings, and we aren’t as tired in the locker room, and there’s more excitement, more passion, and more drive,” said senior left tackle Gavin Gonzales.