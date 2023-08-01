SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles held their first practice of the 2023 football season Monday morning.

In 2022, the Eagles picked up their first district win for the first time since 2019 and made the playoffs for just the second time in program history.

Following Matt Jones’s departure, Paulo Gonzalez takes the reins as the new leading man for the program.

“I think it’s simply just coming together, focusing on the game that’s coming up and not any game way ahead but what we can control in this week. Not simply just going out there and saying we will make the playoffs. Just be like, ‘Hey we got this week. We are trying to win. What can we do to maintain that goal,”‘ said senior slot receiver Colin Taylor.

“That was the first thing I did was I came in and tried to get to know all the kids and have talks with them and with the coaches. Basically, gain my vision and goals and my expectations and standards. Just trying to lead them and understand what they are going to get into and what’s next,” said head coach Paulo Gonzalez.

The Eagles kick off their season on August 25th against the Ozona Lions.