SAN ANGELO, TX– Coming off a remarkable season for the Brady Bulldogs comes new goals that are set for the team.

“It’s gonna be a competitive season. We are going to have to bring our A game all ten weeks not just the five weeks of district but all ten weeks this year,” said head coach Shay Easterwood.

Last season was remarkable for the Bulldogs having won 8 games making that the most since 2014. Having Coach Easterwood as the leading man for this program has helped the athletes build beyond just football.

“He’s helped with our leadership, our trust in our teammates you know being good people he’s really helped with that and he’s set by example,” said quarterback Hayden Baronet.

The new 3A-DII District 2 brings new competition that will be added to the Bulldogs’ schedule for the upcoming football season, which gives this program another reason to prove they will no longer be considered the underdogs.

“They are really hungry. They are going above and beyond and they understand that it takes that above and beyond effort to be consistently successful in our program,” said Easterwood.

There will be ten seniors on both sides of the ball which will bring new responsibility and leadership, something the seniors are all too familiar with.

“Last year a bunch of the seniors now they were starting both ways last year too, so they have the experience and they know what we are capable of and we have that bond as well. We’ve been playing together since pee wee football so it should be really good,” said running back JD Ibarra.