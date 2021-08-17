Two-a-days: Brady confident in rushing attack

BRADY– The Brady football program is entering its fifth season under head coach Shay Easterwood.

The Bulldogs finished fourth place in District 2-3A Div. II last season, good enough to secure their second straight playoff appearance.

This season, Brady returns 16 starters, notably all of its offensive linemen. An advantage the team hopes to take advantage of with its rushing attack.

Hear from head coach Shay Easterwood, senior lineman JD Powell, and senior runningback JD Ibarra in the video above.

