SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Junction football team made quite the opening statement in week one of District 14-2A Division I with a double overtime victory over Stockdale on the road.

After a 4-2 non-district finish, that saw the Eagles rattle off a three-game win streak, Junction would top the Brahams 43-41 to move to 1-0 in District play, a victory that could go a long way toward a playoff spot.

“They are hungry, and I think they know what fourth place feels like and we don’t want to settle for fourth place anymore. That’s been the biggest turnaround in our football program and now we are fighting for first, second, and third, not just happy with fourth. We are trying to fight and really jocky playoff positions right now,” said Eagles head coach Scott Freeman.

The Eagles will look to move to 2-0 in District 14-2A Friday night when they host rival Harper.