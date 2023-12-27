SAN ANGELO, TX. — As we approach the final few days of the 2023 calendar year, KLST Sports looks back on the year that was the last 365 days with the top ten teams from the Concho Valley from this past year. Enjoy!

We start the countdown on the links at number 10 with the Central boys golf team that returned to a norm in 2023 as for the first time since 2016, Central qualified for the Region 1-6A tournament after their second-place finish in the District 2-6A tournament led by Colin Leonard, Miguel Flores-Acton, and Brooks Vaughn.

At number nine, the Sonora Bronco football squad had quite the season this fall, as it was the third straight season being a district champion, all of which have been shared with other teams. The first back-to-back double-digit winning season since 2016-2017. made the regional semifinal for the second straight year under third-year head coach Blake Weston. 15th straight playoff appearance.

We stay on the gridiron at number eight, with the Wall Hawks who continued their dominance on the football field. Back-to-back district champs for the first time since 2018-2019, and first double-digit winning season since 16-17. The team that went the furthest here in the Concho Valley made it to the regional finals for the second straight season.

At number seven, the history books for the Central boys and girls gymnastics programs added another chapter in 2023. The boys who were seeded eighth, finished in seventh as their young program continues to grow, while the girls dominated day two of the competition to pick up their fourth straight state title, and 12th in program history.

At number six, what a 2023 season it was for the Bronte Lady Longhorns volleyball team. A trip to the regional tournament for the first time in 2019, was down to their last life before returning to down Klondike in 5 sets, before defeating district rival Veribest to advance to the state title for the first time since 2017. A team that will be forever remembered in Bronte that’s for sure.

At the halfway point, we head to the pitch, and it was a 2023 to remember for Lake View soccer. The boys had a perfect district record and an undefeated season for the first time in school history finishing regular season play 20-0. The girls, a fourth straight district title for the Maidens, a 16-3-3 regular season, that had never been done before. Safe to say the ‘Pride of the Northside’ had much to be proud of in 2023.

At number four, and back to the links we go, what a year for girls high school golf here in the Concho Valley. Four teams made it to state, highlighted by the three-peat for the Lady Hawks from Wall winning the 3A title by five strokes. A day-one lead, turned into winning it all led by Shay West who finished second individually in 3A. Keep your eyes out for the girls in green and white for a four-peat in 2024.

At number three, we head to the hardwood, and the 2023 season will be remembered for what the Lady Hornets from Irion County accomplished. Their first trip to the regional tournament since 2017 fueled them to book their ticket to state for the first time in school history. A special group that Mertzon, Texas has a lot to be proud of.

At number two, we head to the diamond and the Wall baseball team returned to a place it hasn’t been since the 2019 season when they won their first-ever state title as the Hawks returned to Round Rock to compete for number two. In the semi’s Wall took down the #1 team in the state, and although falling short in the title game, Wall had a team with no seniors on it in 2023 that looks poised and ready to return to Round Rock with redemption on their minds and bring home a baseball state title to Wall in 2024.

And at number one, there is no real surprise about this one. We head back to the diamond to highlight the accomplishments of the 2023 Division II Baseball National Champions. After 19 years of blood, sweat, and tears, head coach Kevin Brooks brought back their first Natty in program history and the first for a men’s program in ASU history. A record-breaking year for the Rams, a 56-9 overall record, setting both the ASU and Lone Star Conference win records. Congrats to all our teams here in the Concho Valley for making our jobs so fun in 2023, we can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store!