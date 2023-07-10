SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Boys Basketball program hosted their 2023 summer basketball camp that is open to incoming third through ninth graders.

This camp is broken into two sessions, with incoming third through fifth graders from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and incoming sixth through ninth graders from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and is focused on teaching the basic fundamentals of the game of basketball.

“We’re covering all the basic fundamentals of the game. You know, the dribbling, the passing, the shooting, defense also, so we’re just basically introducing the fundamentals of basketball because some of these kids haven’t played before,” said TLCA head coach Kent Sherill.

Hosting these camps over the summer means a lot to head coach Sherill, as it teaches these kids a new sport and keeps them active.

“It means a lot because I get to pass along the sport that I love, that I grew up playing; it’s really good to pass this along to the TLCA kids because it lets us evaluate talent,” said head coach Sherill. “It lets us introduce our sport to certain kids that might not have played the sports before, so it really means a lot.”

This three-day long camp started Monday morning and ends July 13th over at the TLC WAY- Competition Gym.