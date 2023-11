SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs hosted the TLCA San Angelo Eagles in a weekend 3A/4A Concho Valley matchup to jump start both of their basketball seasons.

The Eagles dominated the entire game, controlling the whole first half, before letting the Chiefs come and close the gap just a bit in the second half.

The TLCA San Angelo Eagles defeat the Lake View Chiefs 76-44 as the Eagles move to 1-0 to start the season, as the Chiefs fall to 0-1.