SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA San Angelo Eagles hosted the Breckenridge Buckaroos Tuesday night, with a huge crowd of Eagles to cheer them on.

The Eagles would jump out to a 9-0 lead in the first, and never look back.

TLCA San Angelo soars past the Buckaroos with a 62-33 win at home and now looks toward their matchup on the road against Seymour, on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.